Transient beaten with skateboard dies after being taken off life support

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 55-year-old homeless man who suffered severe head injuries when he was beaten with a skateboard in North Park died Thursday after he was taken off life support, police said.
Arthur Angulo of San Diego was sleeping about 4:30 a.m. Saturday in an alley in the 2800 block of El Cajon Boulevard when he was assaulted without apparent motive, sustaining "visible signs of major trauma to his upper body," San Diego police homicide Lt. Todd Griffin said.
"The attack was unprovoked," officer Tony Martinez said over the weekend.
Angulo was taken to Scripps Mercy Hospital, where medical staff determined he would not survive and placed him on life support, Griffin said.
Detectives almost immediately began investigating the incident as a homicide even though Angulo was being kept on life support. Friday, he was "removed from life support and died in the hospital as the result of his injuries," Griffin said.
The suspect was described as a roughly 6-foot tall white man in his late teens or early 20s. He was last seen wearing a dark shirt and gray shorts. Initial information released over the weekend also indicated he may have had shoulder-length hair. He was last seen fleeing the scene in a white sedan, possibly a Honda.
Anyone with information regarding the attack was asked to call the SDPD's homicide unit at (619) 531-2293. Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous can contact San Diego County Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477 or online at sdcrimestoppers.org.
RELATED
Next time you're headed for the drive-thru to pick up your favorite fall-centric coffee drink, do yourself a favor and just keep on driving all the way to Julian.
A 55-year-old homeless man who suffered severe head injuries when he was beaten with a skateboard in North Park died Thursday after he was taken off life support, police said.
A wind advisory will go into effect Thursday in the mountains and deserts, with gusts up to 50 miles per hour in the forecast in some areas.
A local non-profit is aiming to keep the public aware of the urgent efforts and the all the steps the county has taken to contain further infections.
Disney’s under the sea sensation, “The Little Mermaid,” is swimming into the San Diego Civic Theater.
The City of San Diego will team up with American Medical Response and the Downtown San Diego Partnership Thursday to offer free hepatitis A vaccinations for at-risk populations, particularly the homeless.
Six environmental non-profits were honored by San Diego Gas and Electric and the San Diego River Park Foundation as Earth 8 Eco Ambassadors for helping to protect our county’s watersheds and magnificent coastline. After the online voting period closed Tuesday, this year’s Eco Ambassador was selected.
Six environmental non-profits were honored by San Diego Gas and Electric and the San Diego River Park Foundation as Earth 8 Eco Ambassadors for helping to protect our county’s watersheds and magnificent coastline. After the online voting period closed Tuesday, this year’s Eco Ambassador was selected.
Clinicians are amputating more toes, legs, ankles and feet of patients with diabetes in California - and San Diego County in particular - in a "shocking" trend that has mystified diabetes experts here and across the country.
Police officials in Carlsbad plan to hold a community meeting Thursday to apprise the public of law enforcement efforts to identify and track down a prowler who has been lurking around and sneaking into homes in the northern reaches of the city.
San Diego can meet the demand for new housing over the next 10 years but will have to make numerous changes to codes and procedures to get there, according to a report scheduled to be presented by city officials Thursday.