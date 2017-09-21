Julian Apple Days featuring pie, cider, juice and more

(NEWS 8) - Next time you're headed for the drive-thru to pick up your favorite fall-centric coffee drinks, do yourself a favor and just keep on driving all the way to Julian.

Apple Days are coming to San Diego County's apple capital this weekend, bringing along with it apple pie, apple cider, apple flavored lip balm, pie eating contests, and not to mention some of the freshest apples you can get your hands on.

News 8 got an up-close look at some of the finest products that will be featured this weekend from companies like Apple lane Orchard, Peacefield Orchard, Julian Hard Cider and Julian Mining Company.

Find more information on the appletastic weekend at these websites:

www.JulianAppleDays.com

www.visitjulian.com