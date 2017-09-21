Students complain of nausea from sewer odor at Zamorano Elementa - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Students complain of nausea from sewer odor at Zamorano Elementary School

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Multiple fire agencies responded to Zomarano Elementary School in Bay Terraces Thursday after students reported feeling nauseous from sewer odor.

At least one student has been transported to an area hospital, according to SDFD.

Arriving parents are being gathered at a spot on the north side of the campus.

