Faith Hill Turns 50! Husband Tim McGraw Shares the Absolute Sweetest Birthday Message to His 'Remarkable' Wife

Ben McKenzie and Morena Baccarin didn't mean to get married on her birthday... it just sort of happened that way.
Mandy Harvey got to sing a duet with Shania Twain on Wednesday's America's Got Talent season finale, but it was Twain who couldn't stop gushing about the performance.
Selena Gomez does it again!
The 25-year-old singer was spotted on the New York City set of Woody Allen's untitled project on Thursday, turning heads in an ultra-chic ensemble.
Gomez, who recently revealed she had undergone a kidney transplant due to her battle with Lupus, stepped out of her ...