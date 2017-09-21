Fire engulfs El Cajon home, kills family cat

More than 250 people received shots against hepatitis A at a clinic in downtown San Diego Thursday, as efforts continued to contain an outbreak that has killed 16 and sickened more than 400.
A fire that engulfed an El Cajon home killed the family's cat and caused about $350,000 worth of damage, authorities said Thursday.
In the aftermath of two major, deadly earthquakes striking our neighbors of Mexico, rescuers are working around the clock, searching for victims and assisting hundreds with recovery and relief. Please join the KFMB stations to help NOW.
Next time you're headed for the drive-thru to pick up your favorite fall-centric coffee drink, do yourself a favor and just keep on driving all the way to Julian.
A 55-year-old homeless man who suffered severe head injuries when he was beaten with a skateboard in North Park died Thursday after he was taken off life support, police said.
A wind advisory will go into effect Thursday in the mountains and deserts, with gusts up to 50 miles per hour in the forecast in some areas.
A local non-profit is aiming to keep the public aware of the urgent efforts and the all the steps the county has taken to contain further infections.
Disney’s under the sea sensation, “The Little Mermaid,” is swimming into the San Diego Civic Theater.