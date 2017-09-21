Oceanside woman named finalist in PETA's 'Sexiest Vegan Over 50' contest

The Escondido Police Department is mourning the loss of two retired K-9 officers who died one day apart earlier this month.
It's that time of the year, amusement parks are kicking off their Halloween festivities. Our first stop on the tour of attractions is SeaWorld.
San Diego can meet the demand for new housing over the next 10 years but will have to make numerous changes to codes and procedures to get there, according to a report scheduled to be presented by city officials Thursday.
More than 250 people received shots against hepatitis A at a clinic in downtown San Diego Thursday, as efforts continued to contain an outbreak that has killed 16 and sickened more than 400.
A fire that engulfed an El Cajon home killed the family's cat and caused about $350,000 worth of damage, authorities said Thursday.
In the aftermath of two major, deadly earthquakes striking our neighbors of Mexico, rescuers are working around the clock, searching for victims and assisting hundreds with recovery and relief. Please join the KFMB stations to help NOW.
Next time you're headed for the drive-thru to pick up your favorite fall-centric coffee drink, do yourself a favor and just keep on driving all the way to Julian.
A 55-year-old homeless man who suffered severe head injuries when he was beaten with a skateboard in North Park died Thursday after he was taken off life support, police said.