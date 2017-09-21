Oceanside woman named finalist in PETA's 'Sexiest Vegan Over 50' contest

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - An Oceanside woman is one of six national finalists for People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals' annual "Sexiest Vegan Over 50" contest.



Erin Riley-Carrasco, 52, is one of three women and three men competing for the title. One man and one woman will be selected, and the public can vote on PETA's Facebook page.



Riley-Carrasco is a mother who owns and manages Dance Unlimited, a dance studio on Oceanside Boulevard, and is active in PETA's causes.



"Erin Riley-Carrasco is a veteran animal rights proponent who inspires everyone she meets to live healthfully and practice kindness to animals," said PETA Executive Vice President Tracy Reiman. "Each of the finalists in PETA Prime's Sexiest Vegan Over 50 contest is a testament to how sexy vegans of all ages are, inside and out."



Voting runs through Wednesday, and the winners will be announced on Oct. 4.



The two who are crowned the sexiest vegans will win a 10-day Caribbean cruise.