What's new for SeaWorld's Spooktacular? - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

What's new for SeaWorld's Spooktacular?

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - It's that time of the year, amusement parks are kicking off their Halloween festivities. 

Our first stop on the tour of attractions is SeaWorld
   
News 8's Ashley Jacobs reports with a taste of what it takes to be a performer in the 'Spooktacular' Dance Party!

Watch: News 8's Ashley Jacobs shows you a few options for a spooktacular fall!

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.