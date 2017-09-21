Narcotics sweep captures 25 suspected drug dealers in North County

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Authorities captured 25 suspected drug dealers Thursday during a wide-ranging North County enforcement sweep.
As part of an part of an initiative dubbed "Operation Double Down," deputies served search and arrest warrants from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Bonsall, Encinitas, Fallbrook, Oceanside, Rainbow, Vista and Lake Elsinore.
The nine-month crackdown included more than 50 undercover operations, during which plainclothes officers bought cocaine, heroin, fentanyl and methamphetamine from pushers, according to sheriff's public affairs.
During the effort, deputies recovered stolen weapons and valuables connected to at least 13 residential burglaries in Fallbrook, officials said. The property includes toys, shoes, tools, clothing, furniture, electronics, a pickup truck, a truckload of household items and $15,000 worth of custom carved wooden bowls.
Among those taken into custody this morning and afternoon were Crittenton Zayak, 33, of Rainbow; Adrian Verdugo, 41, and Bethany Villarreal, 47, both of Bonsall; and Fallbrook residents Nathan Belleville, 33, Enrique Cazares, 44, Michael Evans, 45, Sandra Gilbo, 47, Michael Ochoa, 34, Shawn Orr, 45, Eileen Zaragosa Quintana, 49, Trevor Rogers, 38, Heath Rothenay, 25, Joseph Sims, 37, and Michael Tetu, 30.
The names of 11 other arrestees were withheld to avoid the possibility of jeopardizing ongoing investigations, authorities said.
The suspects will be charged with federal and state counts of burglary, drug sales, resisting arrest, violating parole or probation, possessing stolen property or illegal drugs, and conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance. Some also had outstanding felony and misdemeanor warrants.
They will face varied sentences depending on their criminal backgrounds, from probation to 25 years in prison.
Sheriff's personnel hope to return all the stolen items to their rightful owners. Anyone who believes he or she may be a victim in the case was asked to call the Fallbrook Sheriff's Substation at (760) 451-3100.
