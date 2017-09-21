Players in tears and a renewed call for nets after girl hit by baseball

A young girl is carried out of the seating area after being hit by a line drive during the fifth inning of a baseball game between the New York Yankees and Minnesota Twins. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — There are renewed calls for more fan protection at ball parks after a terrifying accident at Yankee Stadium.

A 105-mile-per-hour foul ball hit a toddler in the stands during Wednesday night's game and the little girl was still hospitalized as of Thursday night.

The incident left both players and fans visibly shaken after the girl was his as she sat just rows from the field.

While not common, something like this has happened several times in stadiums nationwide including inside Petco Park.

A fan at San Diego stadium was hit by a bat back in May.

"I mean it's a great thrill, it's fun to catch a foul ball or a bat, but it is very dangerous," said Francisco Leon who is both a parent and a baseball coach.

He said he's looked into this issue and says something needs to change.

"It should be safer, right?" said Leon. "You're not always paying attention and it's very easy to get hurt."

For years Major League Baseball has been criticized for its lack of protection - specifically the netting, which usually stops where the dugout begins.

In Japan, safety measures at stadiums are much different.

HBO Real Sports did a piece examining their extensive netting and the guards in the stands who blow a whistle and warn fans when a ball is near.

They also show safety videos around the stadium.

In San Diego, the fear of getting hit by a ball or a flying bat isn't stopping people from attending games.

But it is something they think about while there.

"We sat in seats that were very similar to where she sat the other day at the Padres game on Monday and I said to my wife, Susan, 'we really have to pay attention,' said one baseball fan.

On Thursday, Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred released a statement on the issue saying:

Over the past few seasons MLB has worked with our clubs to expand the amount of netting in our ballparks. In light of yesterday's event, we will redouble our efforts on this important issue.

