Miramar Air Show: 'A Salute to Vietnam Veterans'

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - While the Miramar Air show launched Friday, the annual event will continue to bring its full set of aerobatics performances and displays of current and historic military aircraft through the weekend.



The theme of this year's show, "A Salute to Vietnam Veterans," is in honor of the sacrifices made by the thousands who served in Vietnam.



"Our goal is to remind the veterans that the country cares about them and truly values the sacrifice they made for the American people, regardless of how they were treated when they originally returned from Vietnam," Miramar Commanding Officer Col. Jason Woodworth said in a statement.



Among the performers this year will be Steve Stavrakakis, who will fly his "Tribute to Veterans" in the camouflage-colored IAR-823 built by Industria Aeronatica Romania. The U.S. Navy's Blue Angels flight demonstration will start each day at 2:05 p.m. Also highlighted in this year's show are the U.S. Army Golden Knights and U.S. Navy Leap Frogs parachute teams.



Gates will open each day at 8 a.m. at the Marine Corps Air Station Miramar. Base officials said attendees are subject to searches and having their bags inspected. Personal drones, such as quads and hex copters, are also banned from operating in the airspace.



Admission is free, but upgraded seating options can be purchased via Miramar's website or by calling (877) 772-5425.