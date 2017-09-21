This year's Miramar Air Show theme is 'A Salute to Vietnam Veterans'

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) Final preparations are underway for this weekend's annual Miramar Air Show.

The event is free to the public and gives you the chance to get up close with the jets and equipment used by servicemembers.

It will also feature a number of military demonstrations including the Blue Angels and the Leap Frogs parachute team to name a few.

This year's theme is "A Salute to Vietnam Veterans."

"It's an opportunity to say thank you to a generation that wasn't thanked as well as they could have been when they came home," said MCAS Commanding Officer Col. Jason Woodworth.

The air show kicks off Friday and runs through Sunday.