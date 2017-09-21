This year's Miramar Air Show theme is 'A Salute to Vietnam Veterans'

The Escondido Police Department is mourning the loss of two retired K-9 officers who died one day apart earlier this month.
The City of El Cajon is taking steps to stop Hepatitis A from spreading as San Diego is battling an outbreak.
There are renewed calls for more fan protection at ball parks after a terrifying accident at Yankee Stadium.
Authorities captured 25 suspected drug dealers Thursday during a wide-ranging North County enforcement sweep.
As the homeless population grows and rents balloon in San Diego, city officials Thursday announced a series of proposals to help alleviate the housing shortage over the next 10 years.
A major construction project on the roadway at the San Ysidro Port of Entry will force the closure of southbound Interstate 5 and I-805 starting starting Saturday, September 23 at 3:00 a.m.
In the aftermath of two major, deadly earthquakes striking our neighbors of Mexico, rescuers are working around the clock, searching for victims and assisting hundreds with recovery and relief. Please join the KFMB stations to help NOW. Click through to donate.
It's that time of the year, amusement parks are kicking off their Halloween festivities. Our first stop on the tour of attractions is SeaWorld.