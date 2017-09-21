Not letting anything stop them from dancing - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Not letting anything stop them from dancing



SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — No matter what life throws at you: everyone can dance. 

In Thursday's Zevely Zone, Jeff is in Balboa Park with the Wheelchair Dancers Organization

The Wheelchair Dance Showcase is next Saturday, September 30 at Balboa park and admission is free.

