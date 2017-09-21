North Korean leader Kim called Trump a what? A 'dotard'

The low-pressure trough that has brought unseasonably cool weather to San Diego County will linger over the region Friday as fall gets set to begin just after 1 in the afternoon.
Six environmental non-profits were honored by San Diego Gas and Electric and the San Diego River Park Foundation as Earth 8 Eco Ambassadors for helping to protect our county’s watersheds and magnificent coastline. After the online voting period closed Tuesday, this year’s Eco Ambassador was selected.
In the aftermath of two major, deadly earthquakes striking our neighbors of Mexico, rescuers are working around the clock, searching for victims and assisting hundreds with recovery and relief. Please join the KFMB stations to help NOW. Click through to donate.
A suspect armed with a knife and gun was fatally shot by police officers early Thursday morning outside an Oceanside shopping center, police said.
Police officials in Carlsbad plan to hold a community meeting Thursday to apprise the public of law enforcement efforts to identify and track down a prowler who has been lurking around and sneaking into homes in the northern reaches of the city.
Parents and staffers at a South Bay elementary school on Thursday demanded answers after a popular principal was suddenly reassigned without explanation.
The News 8 Crimefighters are helping authorities in a manhunt looking for Kristian Alexis Brito. If you have information call CrimeStoppers at (888) 580-TIPS. A reward is being offered for his arrest and remember you can make a tip and still remain anonymous.
There are renewed calls for more fan protection at ball parks after a terrifying accident at Yankee Stadium.