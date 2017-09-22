Parents upset over principal's sudden reassignment

Parents and staffers at a South Bay elementary school on Thursday demanded answers after a popular principal was suddenly reassigned without explanation.
Police officials in Carlsbad plan to hold a community meeting Thursday to apprise the public of law enforcement efforts to identify and track down a prowler who has been lurking around and sneaking into homes in the northern reaches of the city.
The News 8 Crimefighters are helping authorities in a manhunt looking for Kristian Alexis Brito. If you have information call CrimeStoppers at (888) 580-TIPS. A reward is being offered for his arrest and remember you can make a tip and still remain anonymous.
There are renewed calls for more fan protection at ball parks after a terrifying accident at Yankee Stadium.
The Escondido Police Department is mourning the loss of two retired K-9 officers who died one day apart earlier this month.
The City of El Cajon is taking steps to stop Hepatitis A from spreading as San Diego is battling an outbreak.
Authorities captured 25 suspected drug dealers Thursday during a wide-ranging North County enforcement sweep.
As the homeless population grows and rents balloon in San Diego, city officials Thursday announced a series of proposals to help alleviate the housing shortage over the next 10 years.