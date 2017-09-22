Ryan Seacrest Responds to Mariah Carey’s NYE Criticisms: ‘That Crew Is the Best in the Business’

Ryan Seacrest is defending his team! The 42-year-old TV executive appeared on Thursday night’s Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen alongside co-host and pal Kelly Ripa.
Archie Andrews is back on set! After Riverdale lead KJ Apa was involved in a car crash last Thursday, fans were concerned for the actor’s safety.
Ryan Seacrest is defending his team! The 42-year-old TV executive appeared on Thursday night’s Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen alongside co-host and pal Kelly Ripa.
Archie Andrews is back on set! After Riverdale lead KJ Apa was involved in a car crash last Thursday, fans were concerned for the actor’s safety.
Francia Raisa’s life is returning to normal. The 29-year-old actress made headlines earlier this month when it was revealed that she had donated her kidney to her longtime friend, Selena Gomez.
Jennifer Lopez is calling for her fans to do what they can to help the people of Puerto Rico after the island suffered massive destruction following Hurricane Maria's landfall.
Saturday Night Live is returning for its highly anticipated 43rd season, and the acclaimed sketch series is going strong right out of the gate with some awesome hosts.