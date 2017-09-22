Halle Berry Says She Got Fired as a Bartender When She Was Underage, But That's Not Why!

Halle Berry may be a glamorous Oscar winner these days, but in her youth, she was an underage bartender! The 51-year-old actress opened up to Jimmy Kimmel on Thursday night about her pre-Hollywood life as a bartender in Chicago.
Ryan Seacrest is defending his team! The 42-year-old TV executive appeared on Thursday night’s Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen alongside co-host and pal Kelly Ripa.
Archie Andrews is back on set! After Riverdale lead KJ Apa was involved in a car crash last Thursday, fans were concerned for the actor’s safety.
Francia Raisa’s life is returning to normal. The 29-year-old actress made headlines earlier this month when it was revealed that she had donated her kidney to her longtime friend, Selena Gomez.
Jennifer Lopez is calling for her fans to do what they can to help the people of Puerto Rico after the island suffered massive destruction following Hurricane Maria's landfall.