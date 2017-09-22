Armed suspect killed in officer-involved shooting in Oceanside

OCEANSIDE (CNS) - A suspect armed with a knife and gun was fatally shot by police officers early Thursday morning outside an Oceanside shopping center, police said.



Officers were dispatched about 12:15 a.m. in response to a report of a man armed with a knife in the area of 3410 Marron Road, near the Kohl's department store, Oceanside police Lt. Dan Sullivan said.



"When officers arrived on scene, they indeed found a man with a knife," Sullivan said. "The suspect was non-compliant with police commands, and less-lethal devices were used."



Details of the shooting were still emerging this morning, but officers said that after they tried subduing the man with the "less-lethal devices," he remained non-compliant, dropped the knife and "produced a gun from his waistband," Sullivan said. That's when police opened fire.



Three officers were on scene, though it wasn't immediately clear how many of them fired their weapons, the lieutenant said. Officers and paramedics attempted life-saving measures, but the man died at the scene.



Police did not immediately release the suspect's name. The investigation was still underway after 5 a.m. and was expected to continue over much of the morning.