Need something more than your 9 to 5? Find a side hustle

(NEWS 8) - Ever feel like your 9 to 5 leaves you wanting more? You might need to pick up an easy side hustle.

New York Times Bestseller and author of "Side Hustle: From Idea to Side Hustle in 27 Days," Chris Guillebeau joined News 8's Heather Myers Friday morning with some money-making ideas that won't add 20 hours to your work week.

Guillebeau lays out how you can turn your idea into a fully operating side hustle in under a month.

He tells the story of several people who have been successful in creating a secondary source of income, like a woman from San Diego who used her smarts to create a private label wine called Stressed Mommy. This San Diegan didn't have to go invest in a winery, all she had to do was create a brand that worked and market it. Guillebeau said the start-up costs with the venture may not have exceeded $1,000.

If you missed his book signing Thursday night at Warwick's in La Jolla, Guillebeau tells stories like this one every day on his Side Hustle School podcast.

To learn more visit chrisguillebeau.com.