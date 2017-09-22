Fleet Science Center's Impossible Science Festival is a hit

(NEWS 8) - The Fleet Science Center's Impossible Science Festival aims to put perplexing, seemingly impossible challenges in front of kids to spark their curiosity and inspiring them to ask questions.

World Champion Magician and Impossible Science curator Jason Latimer had enough impossible science tricks in his bag to trick a wise adult like News 8's Heather Myers. Watch how he gets a ping pong ball to float in mid-air, or how he gets two boxes to both fit inside each other.

You can learn more about the festival at fleetscience.org and by following the Fleet Science Center on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.