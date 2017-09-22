Stop what you're doing! It's National Ice Cream Cone Day

(NEWS 8) - Some might say National Ice Cream Cone Day deserves a day closer to the start of summer rather than the beginning of fall, but News 8 doesn't care. Like, at all.
We'll celebrate ice cream cones every day of the year if you'll let us.
To celebrate one of the most important holidays of the year, Donut Bar and Hammonds Gourmet Ice Cream joined the Morning Extra set to offer a taste test of some of their artisan desserts.
Some of Hammonds' exclusive ice cream flavors include Hennessy Honey, Vietnamese Coffee, Black Sesame, and Fireball Cream.
Donut Bar's founder Chef Santiago Campa featured donut ice cream cones and soft serve ice cream piping along with a few of his award-winning donuts.
Many of you are shopping or maybe you already have your Halloween costumes, but others are looking for 'CARstumes.'
A suspect armed with a knife and gun was fatally shot by police officers early Friday morning outside an Oceanside shopping center, police said.
There are renewed calls for more fan protection at ball parks after a terrifying accident at Yankee Stadium.
The Fleet Science Center's Impossible Science Festival aims to put perplexing, seemingly impossible challenges in front of kids to spark their curiosity and inspiring them to ask questions.
The low-pressure trough that has brought unseasonably cool weather to San Diego County will linger over the region Friday as fall gets set to begin just after 1 in the afternoon.
Six environmental non-profits were honored by San Diego Gas and Electric and the San Diego River Park Foundation as Earth 8 Eco Ambassadors for helping to protect our county’s watersheds and magnificent coastline. After the online voting period closed Tuesday, this year’s Eco Ambassador was selected.
Six environmental non-profits were honored by San Diego Gas and Electric and the San Diego River Park Foundation as Earth 8 Eco Ambassadors for helping to protect our county’s watersheds and magnificent coastline. After the online voting period closed Tuesday, this year’s Eco Ambassador was selected.
In the aftermath of two major, deadly earthquakes striking our neighbors of Mexico, rescuers are working around the clock, searching for victims and assisting hundreds with recovery and relief. Please join the KFMB stations to help NOW. Click through to donate.
Police officials in Carlsbad plan to hold a community meeting Thursday to apprise the public of law enforcement efforts to identify and track down a prowler who has been lurking around and sneaking into homes in the northern reaches of the city.