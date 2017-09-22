Stop what you're doing! It's National Ice Cream Cone Day

(NEWS 8) - Some might say National Ice Cream Cone Day deserves a day closer to the start of summer rather than the beginning of fall, but News 8 doesn't care. Like, at all.

We'll celebrate ice cream cones every day of the year if you'll let us.

To celebrate one of the most important holidays of the year, Donut Bar and Hammonds Gourmet Ice Cream joined the Morning Extra set to offer a taste test of some of their artisan desserts.

Some of Hammonds' exclusive ice cream flavors include Hennessy Honey, Vietnamese Coffee, Black Sesame, and Fireball Cream.

Donut Bar's founder Chef Santiago Campa featured donut ice cream cones and soft serve ice cream piping along with a few of his award-winning donuts.