After Maria Slams Puerto Rico, Stars Like Jennifer Lopez and Ricky Martin Await Answers on Family

An enraged mother and daughter are accused of pummeling a 20-year-old driver in a disturbing act of road rage that was recently caught on camera in Florida.
Pauley Perrette may play a crime-solving scientist on NCIS, but now she's looking to solve a real-life mystery where she says she's the victim.
R. Kelly has vehemently denied allegations that he held at least six women against their will at his homes in Atlanta and Chicago. Now, one of the women, in an exclusive interview, says she was under the singer's spell.
A recent study found a link between lack of deep sleep and elevated levels of a protein associated with Alzheimer’s.
Two Florida day care workers are facing charges after authorities say they taunted a boy with autism as he wept under a desk.
A teenage Missouri girl allegedly shot her father before fleeing the scene with her 10-year-old brother.
The family of a teen with autism who was forced to the ground by an Arizona cop mistaking his behavior for that of a drug user has called on police to better train officers for such situations while asking for an apology.
The Georgia woman who suffered severe burns across her body after her husband accidentally set her on fire during a camping trip has left her.
Minnesota State Police are looking for answers in the bizarre case of a motorcyclist they say has been spotted not once but twice, cruising through traffic in a panda costume.