Hep. A vaccine clinic held in Chula Vista, washing stations to come

CHULA VISTA (SAN DIEGO) - A free hepatitis A vaccine clinic was held in Chula Vista on Friday and the city is expecting to have hand washing stations installed in its five parks by next week.

Hand washing stations are planned for 13 different locations throughout Chula Vista where homeless people frequent, including in the city's five parks. The precautions are the latest moves by the county to combat the viral outbreak.

The line for the Friday clinic, held at the South Library on Orange Avenue, extended out the front doors of the building and into the sidewalk. The county said more than 22,000 people have already been vaccinated since the outbreak started.

"We are all concerned about getting shots, and all of the population that goes there getting shots," Uptown Community Service Center volunteer Wendy Lyn said. "Everyone's all seen it on TV and we're very alarmed."

Chula Vista reported it had 17 cases of hepatitis A, part of the 450 cases countywide.

While the hand washing stations, public bathrooms and street cleaning are helpful, but one homeless man, who is among those most at risk of contracting the disease, said there could be another way to help.

"'They're called bird baths.' Guys take bird baths in the Walmart, they take bird baths in the Jack in the Box and everything," he said. "I asked one time, 'Why don't we have mobile showers?'"

While there are some mobile showers across the county, the man said that there aren't nearly enough.

For information on other vaccine clinics countywide, click the related story below.

RELATED