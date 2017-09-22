Zoo Day: The Kookaburra - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Zoo Day: The Kookaburra

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - The Kookaburra is known for its unique call that resembles laughter. 
     
It's a common bird that comes from Australia. It's most vocal in the morning and the evening. As a defense mechanism, the Kookaburra will fly away and camouflage in their surroundings. 
     
Joining us on News 8 from the San Diego Zoo is Lorena Walton to tell us all about the Kookaburra.

