Zoo Day: The Kookaburra

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - The Kookaburra is known for its unique call that resembles laughter.



It's a common bird that comes from Australia. It's most vocal in the morning and the evening. As a defense mechanism, the Kookaburra will fly away and camouflage in their surroundings.



