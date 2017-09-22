Chat with the cast of the The Lego Ninjago Movie

(NEWS 8) - You know the saying, "Everything happens for a reason." Well, it holds true in the Lego universe, too.

"The Lego Ninjago Movie" has given the Hollywood treatment to your favorite childhood toy, but the action-packed, good vs. evil animated film isn't void of positive messages as it pits father against son.

Entertainment reporter Kelli Gillespie got to chat with Jackie Chan, Justin Theroux, Olivia Munn and Dave Franco about their roles in the film and their appreciation for the lessons embedded in the storyline.

Here's the trailer: