Hero K9: Duke's legacy will help fellow police dogs

EL CAJON (NEWS 8) - An El Cajon Police dog who recently lost a battle with cancer is being called a hero.

Duke was just four-years-old and members of the canine unit are hoping his death will lead to public support of canine officers.

During his career, Duke participated in more than 50 arrests.

Officer Mike Murphy is one of the canine handlers for El Cajon Police. His partner - named Raico - works at his side by day and comes home with him at night.

"Not every arrest involves a bite. The good thing is - what we want - is the person to give up because they see the dog. I have three children and my dog Raico has always been a normal lap dog around them - always playful," he said.

When Duke was diagnosed with cancer, the department set up a GoFundMe page to help pay for the dog's medical expenses. After Duke passed, the GoFundMe donations will go to the El Cajon Canine Officer Association - which helps support retired police dogs.

"Our dogs have worked really hard. Served us very well as handlers. It is important that we take care of them after they retire," said Officer Murphy.

El Cajon Police typically have about four canines on active duty and currently they have three retired dogs.