Centenarian Celebration: They are over 100 and still the life of the party

Disney’s under the sea sensation, “The Little Mermaid,” is swimming into the San Diego Civic Theater.
For the first time in more than a decade, America's largest skydiving competition is taking place in Southern California.
High school students can sometimes feel like they are having their feet held to the fire when it comes to subjects like math and science, but one special class is bringing the heat in a different way.
In Thursday's Zevely Zone, Jeff visits the San Diego Botanic Garden ahead of the hundreds of smell seekers on their way to experience the odor of the amorphophallus titanum, or "Corpse Flower," which only blooms once every 5 to 10 years.
In Wednesday's Zevely Zone, Jeff heads to the San Diego Central Library during Library Card Signup Month to check out all the cool, educational and free services provided to card holders.
Mike Gafa, President of AMG Demolition says that demolition is a dish best served with absolute regard for safety. He would know - he's been tearing things down in San Diego since he was 15 years old.
A nonprofit group called Bugles Across America isn't asking for donations... they simply want people to know they'll play "Taps" at every military funeral for free.
On Saturday, September 23, hundreds of surfers will hit the water at Mission Beach to support the Boys to Men mentoring program helping boys become good men. Jeff Zevely headed out to Cardiff Friday to see how the ladies are paddling out in support of youngsters.