Centenarian Celebration: They are over 100 and still the life of - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Centenarian Celebration: They are over 100 and still the life of the party

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - September 22nd is National Centenarian's Day. 

On Friday, Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group threw a party for patients 100 years of age and older. 

In this Zevely Zone, Jeff redefines the meaning of "old school." 

Some of the footage in this video story was shot using a GoPro camera.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.