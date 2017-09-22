Jim Parsons Opens Up About Marriage And Why He Didn't Hurry Into - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Jim Parsons Opens Up About Marriage And Why He Didn't Hurry Into It

Posted: Updated:

'Big Bang Theory' and 'Young Sheldon' star Jim Parsons describes what love makes him see when he closes his eyes at night. So, yeah, it gets romantic.

[To view video on YouTube, Click Here.]

Watch The Late Show with Stephen Colbert weeknights at 11:35 p.m.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.