China imposes limit on oil supply to North Korea

The busiest border crossing in the United States will close this weekend to the more than 40,000 cars that pass through it daily to Mexico.
A clinic providing shots to in a bid to contain a deadly hepatitis A outbreak continued Friday inside the community concourse outside San Diego City Hall.
Parents and staffers at a South Bay elementary school on Thursday demanded answers after a popular principal was suddenly reassigned without explanation.
U2 returns to San Diego Friday night at Qualcomm Stadium with special guest Beck for the band's final show of its North America tour. Here's what you need to know for the concert.
A free hepatitis A vaccine clinic was held in Chula Vista on Friday and the city is expecting to have hand washing stations installed in its five parks by next week.
The federal government is telling election officials in 21 states that hackers targeted their systems last year, although in most cases the systems were not breached.