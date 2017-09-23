San Diego shelters trying to make room for hurricane pets

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - In order to make room for more animals displaced by hurricanes Harvey and Irma, the San Diego Humane Society Friday slashed its dog adoption fee to $5 -- through Sunday -- at its facilities in Oceanside and Escondido.

More than 260 animals from shelters near the storm-ravaged areas have been transported to San Diego in the last month. Some of those animals were already in shelters prior to the hurricanes, but were taken to San Diego to make space lost dogs and cats following the monster storms that battered Texas and Florida.

"This flood of additional pets could not be anticipated and it has a significant impact on our resources," said Michelle Quigley, the Humane Society's vice president of regional operations.

While dozens of the animals have already been adopted at San Diego shelters, the nonprofit is lowering its adoption fee for dogs -- which is normally set at $95 -- to $5 through the weekend to further alleviate the toll on its resources.

"We are at capacity, especially for dogs, so we want to get as many into homes as possible this weekend so we can continue to help hurricane victims," Quigley said.

Every dog up for adoption has already been spayed or neutered, vaccinated, micro-chipped and will be sent home with a certificate for a free veterinary exam. The available dogs can be viewed on the organization's website.

The Humane Society asked adopters to bring a hard-sided carrier to safely bring the animals home.