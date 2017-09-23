One Year After Botched Baseball Proposal, Why 'Dropped Ring' Cou - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

One Year After Botched Baseball Proposal, Why 'Dropped Ring' Couple Decided to Call It Quits

Updated: Sep 23, 2017 6:11 AM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.