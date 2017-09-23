Woman Claims Sexy Courtroom Outfits Turned Jury Against Her in Murder-for-Hire Trial

A Kentucky woman was arrested after allegedly leaving her child inside of a hot car as she shopped, reports said.
A former model, whose conviction in a murder-for-hire case was overturned last year, says she was found guilty in the first place because her attractive appearance and sexy outfits turned jurors against her.
Experts are calling attention to the global plight of gorillas, a species that is rapidly facing extinction in the wild, with the first-ever World Gorilla Day on Sunday.
When Andrew Fox botched a proposal in front of thousands of baseball fans, perhaps it was a sign that the relationship just wasn't meant to be.
An enraged mother and daughter are accused of pummeling a 20-year-old driver in a disturbing act of road rage that was recently caught on camera in Florida.
Pauley Perrette may play a crime-solving scientist on NCIS, but now she's looking to solve a real-life mystery where she says she's the victim.
R. Kelly has vehemently denied allegations that he held at least six women against their will at his homes in Atlanta and Chicago. Now, one of the women, in an exclusive interview, says she was under the singer's spell.
A recent study found a link between lack of deep sleep and elevated levels of a protein associated with Alzheimer’s.
Two Florida day care workers are facing charges after authorities say they taunted a boy with autism as he wept under a desk.