UC Berkeley says 'Free Speech Week' event canceled

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Confusion swirls around the "Free Speech Week" event at the University of California, Berkeley with the school saying the event has been canceled, but a featured speaker insists it will go on.
UC Berkeley spokesman Dan Mogulof said Saturday that the Berkeley Patriot student organization told university administrators that the four-day event scheduled to start Sunday had been canceled.
But the event's co-organizer, right-wing provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos, says in a Facebook post that while the student group may have pulled out, "I and my speakers have not."
Some headline speakers, including Ann Coulter, have backed away from the event or said their names were listed without their knowledge.
Yiannopoulos' attempt to speak at Berkeley in February was shut down by masked anarchists who rioted on campus.
The National Football League and its players' union on Saturday angrily denounced President Donald Trump for suggesting that owners fire players who kneel during the national anthem.
The theme of this year's show, "A Salute to Vietnam Veterans," is in honor of the sacrifices made by the thousands who served in Vietnam.
A military police officer assigned to Naval Base San Diego was arrested this week on suspicion of raping a 14-year-old girl he had met via a dating app for teenagers, authorities reported Friday.
The low-pressure trough that has brought unseasonably cool weather to San Diego County will linger over the region Friday as fall gets set to begin just after 1 in the afternoon.
In order to make room for more animals displaced by hurricanes Harvey and Irma, the San Diego Humane Society Friday slashed its dog adoption fee to $5 -- through Sunday -- at its facilities in Oceanside and Escondido.
The busiest border crossing in the United States will close this weekend to the more than 40,000 cars that pass through it daily to Mexico.