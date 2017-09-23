Military Police officer arrested on suspicion of raping teen he met on app

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A military police officer assigned to Naval Base San Diego was arrested this week on suspicion of raping a 14-year-old girl he had met via a dating app for teenagers, authorities reported Friday.
Isaiah Jackson, 21, was taken into custody about 11 p.m. Thursday, according to police in Oceanside, where the alleged crime occurred. He was released on bail this morning, a jail clerk said.
Jackson allegedly contacted the victim last week on Spotafriend, an online application promoted as a way for teens to message each other and make plans to get together, Oceanside police spokesman Tom Bussey said.
The suspect chatted with the girl for two days before arranging a meeting, during which he allegedly raped her.
When initially questioned by detectives, Jackson allegedly blamed the assault on a teenage boy and provided false identifying information about the purported assailant, police said.
There was no immediate evidence of other victims in the case, according to Bussey.
"The investigation at this time suggests this was an isolated incident," he said.
The National Football League and its players' union on Saturday angrily denounced President Donald Trump for suggesting that owners fire players who kneel during the national anthem.
The theme of this year's show, "A Salute to Vietnam Veterans," is in honor of the sacrifices made by the thousands who served in Vietnam.
A military police officer assigned to Naval Base San Diego was arrested this week on suspicion of raping a 14-year-old girl he had met via a dating app for teenagers, authorities reported Friday.
The low-pressure trough that has brought unseasonably cool weather to San Diego County will linger over the region Friday as fall gets set to begin just after 1 in the afternoon.
In order to make room for more animals displaced by hurricanes Harvey and Irma, the San Diego Humane Society Friday slashed its dog adoption fee to $5 -- through Sunday -- at its facilities in Oceanside and Escondido.
The busiest border crossing in the United States will close this weekend to the more than 40,000 cars that pass through it daily to Mexico.