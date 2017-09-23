CBP seizes 520 pounds of liquid meth at border

A clinic providing shots to in a bid to contain a deadly hepatitis A outbreak continued Friday inside the community concourse outside San Diego City Hall.
The Golden State Warriors say they will not go to the White House when they visit Washington early next year, announcing the decision hours after President Donald Trump tweeted he was withdrawing the invitation.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials announced the seizure of 520 pounds of liquid methamphetamine in two separate incidents.
The theme of this year's show, "A Salute to Vietnam Veterans," is in honor of the sacrifices made by the thousands who served in Vietnam.
A military police officer assigned to Naval Base San Diego was arrested this week on suspicion of raping a 14-year-old girl he had met via a dating app for teenagers, authorities reported Friday.
The low-pressure trough that has brought unseasonably cool weather to San Diego County will linger over the region Friday as fall gets set to begin just after 1 in the afternoon.
In order to make room for more animals displaced by hurricanes Harvey and Irma, the San Diego Humane Society Friday slashed its dog adoption fee to $5 -- through Sunday -- at its facilities in Oceanside and Escondido.