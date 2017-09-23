CBP seizes 520 pounds of liquid meth at border

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials announced the seizure of 520 pounds of liquid methamphetamine in two separate incidents Thursday.



"This is a true testament to the hard work and vigilance of CBP officers stationed at ports of entry along the California border with Mexico," San Diego CBP Director of Field Operations Pete Flores said. "These officers are on the frontline day in and day out, securing our nation from dangerous contraband and people."



At about 1 p.m. Thursday, officers at the San Ysidro border crossing noticed several large laundry soap containers in a 2008 Jeep Liberty driven by a man of Mexican citizenship, and referred the vehicle and the man for a more in-depth inspection, according to CBP.



A canine team screened the car, and officers discovered the containers held a substance that field-tested positive for methamphetamine, CBP officers said.



The driver was arrested and turned over to Homeland Security. Officers seized the car and 213 pounds of methamphetamine.



A few hours later, at about 6:30 p.m., officers at the Calexico West port of entry referred a 37-year old woman with American citizenship driving a 2001 Ford F-150 for further inspection, officers said.



Officers used a scope to view the inside the gas tank, and were able to extract a significant amount of liquid methamphetamine from the tank, officials said.



The woman was also arrested and turned over to Homeland Security, and CBP officers seized the vehicle and 308 pounds of methamphetamine.