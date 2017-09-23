Tow yard employees find coworker dead under car - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Tow yard employees find coworker dead under car

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Employees of an Otay Mesa towing company arrived at work Saturday morning to find a body under a vehicle, according to the San Diego Police Department.

SDPD said that employees arrived at the tow yard near Britannia Street and Siempre Viva at around 7:40 p.m. and found a coworker unresponsive under a vehicle.

The employee was pronounced dead at the scene and investigators are working to find out what happened.

