Surfers take on 1000 Wave Challenge benefiting young men

SAND EIGO (NEWS 8) - More than 200 surfers paddled out for a daunting day-long challenge Saturday inspired by young men in the community facing a far bigger one.

Surfers took to Mission beach, some as early as 6 a.m., for the 100 Wave Challenge. The event benefits the Boys to Men Mentoring Network (BTM), which connects fatherless teenage boys with positive role models and provides other resources that help them grow up to be good men. The challenge is BTM's primary source of funding.

Leading up to the annual surfathon, BTM held bi-weekly surf nights to give boys a chance to practice, as well as to connect with male mentors.

