Police searching for suspect behind masked bank robbery attempt

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Police were searching for a man who attempted to rob a Wells Fargo branch Hillcrest on Saturday.



The man approached a teller at a Wells Fargo bank at 1220 Cleveland Ave. at 12:05 p.m. and demanded money, the San Diego Police Department said.



The man was unable to obtain any, and fled on foot.



The suspect is described as a black man in his 30s, about 6-feet tall, 200 pounds and wearing a black shirt and black shorts.



The SDPD Robbery Unit is investigating.