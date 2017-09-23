Police searching for suspect behind masked bank robbery attempt - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Police were searching for a man who attempted to rob a Wells Fargo branch Hillcrest on Saturday.

The man approached a teller at a Wells Fargo bank at 1220 Cleveland Ave. at 12:05 p.m. and demanded money, the San Diego Police Department said.

The man was unable to obtain any, and fled on foot.

The suspect is described as a black man in his 30s, about 6-feet tall, 200 pounds and wearing a black shirt and black shorts.

The SDPD Robbery Unit is investigating.

