Oakland's Maxwell first MLB player to kneel during anthem

The city's search for the next top cop is underway as police chief Shelly Zimmerman prepares to step down in March.
More than 200 surfers paddled out for a daunting day-long challenge Saturday inspired by young men in the community facing a far bigger one.
A semi-truck ran over a fire hydrant Saturday afternoon in Grant Hill causing a huge geyser to spray into the air. Luckily, firefighters were just minutes away at a community event and were able to put a stop to the water quickly.
Employees of an Otay Mesa towing company arrived at work Saturday morning to find the body of a coworker under a vehicle
The Golden State Warriors say they will not go to the White House when they visit Washington early next year, announcing the decision hours after President Donald Trump tweeted he was withdrawing the invitation.
A clinic providing shots to in a bid to contain a deadly hepatitis A outbreak continued Friday inside the community concourse outside San Diego City Hall.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials announced the seizure of 520 pounds of liquid methamphetamine in two separate incidents.
The theme of this year's show, "A Salute to Vietnam Veterans," is in honor of the sacrifices made by the thousands who served in Vietnam.
A military police officer assigned to Naval Base San Diego was arrested this week on suspicion of raping a 14-year-old girl he had met via a dating app for teenagers, authorities reported Friday.