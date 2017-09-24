Officials: 1 dead, 7 victims hurt in church shooting

An early morning vegetation and trash fire at a homeless encampment threatened nearby condos and resulted in at least one injury Sunday.
Detoured traffic is unusually light during the closure of all Mexico-bound car traffic at the busiest U.S. border crossing in San Diego.
The city's search for the next top cop is underway as police chief Shelly Zimmerman prepares to step down in March.
More than 200 surfers paddled out for a daunting day-long challenge Saturday inspired by young men in the community facing a far bigger one.
A semi-truck ran over a fire hydrant Saturday afternoon in Grant Hill causing a huge geyser to spray into the air. Luckily, firefighters were just minutes away at a community event and were able to put a stop to the water quickly.
Employees of an Otay Mesa towing company arrived at work Saturday morning to find the body of a coworker under a vehicle
The Golden State Warriors say they will not go to the White House when they visit Washington early next year, announcing the decision hours after President Donald Trump tweeted he was withdrawing the invitation.
A clinic providing shots to in a bid to contain a deadly hepatitis A outbreak continued Friday inside the community concourse outside San Diego City Hall.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials announced the seizure of 520 pounds of liquid methamphetamine in two separate incidents.