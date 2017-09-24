Trump signs proclamation restricting travel from 8 countries

It was a hopping good time in Balboa Park on Sunday at the 8th annual Bunnyfest. Hundreds joined the San Diego House Rabbit Society for a big playdate that's all for a good cause. The money raised Sunday will go towards helping the rabbit society find loving homes for their adoptable bunnies.
An early morning vegetation and trash fire at a homeless encampment threatened nearby condos and resulted in at least one injury Sunday.
A major construction project at the San Ysidro Land Port of Entry will be completed ahead of schedule, officials said Sunday.
San Diego Fire-Rescue Department officials are increasing staffing levels in anticipation of increased fire activity.
After a fall-like and mild weekend, temperatures are expected to heat up around San Diego throughout the week.
The city's search for the next top cop is underway as police chief Shelly Zimmerman prepares to step down in March.
More than 200 surfers paddled out for a daunting day-long challenge Saturday inspired by young men in the community facing a far bigger one.
A semi-truck ran over a fire hydrant Saturday afternoon in Grant Hill causing a huge geyser to spray into the air. Luckily, firefighters were just minutes away at a community event and were able to put a stop to the water quickly.