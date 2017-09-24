Condos threatened during Spring Valley homeless encampment fire

Video courtesy of @MalcolmGettmann via Twitter

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — An early morning vegetation and trash fire at a homeless encampment threatened nearby condos and resulted in at least one injury Sunday.

San Miguel Fire District, San Diego Fire and Bonita Fire crews responded to the fire at approximately 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning near Spring Canyon Drive in Spring Valley.

At one point the fire threatened units at Spring Condominium complex, located at 8701 Spring Canyon Dr.

Crews were able to contain the fire to one acre and eventually extinguish it.

Due to a large amount of feces within the homeless encampment, San Diego Hazmat was contacted. Hazmat required firefighters be decontaminated prior to them being released from the scene.

One firefighter was injured when he stepped in a bucket of feces, twisting his back and causing him to fall. He was transported to Mercy Hospital.

