High-flying fun for final day of Miramar Air Show

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Thousands braved the heat and the crowds to attend the Miramar Air Show on Sunday.

"It's great," said Robert Sporleder an attendee who says he loves the air show. "There's tons of airplanes, tons of firetrucks and everything you might want."

This year's Miramar Air Show aimed to please.

"If you've never seen inside a tank, you can do that here," said Sporleder. "If you've never seen inside a helicopter, you can do that right here."

From the helicopters up above down to the cool jumbo jets on the ground – there was plenty to see.

"I love it," said Brizely Rubio who drove up from Tijuana during the border road closure to attend. "This is like my second time here. I came here when I was 7 years old."

First timer Mary Tontz said the show was already a favorite.

"[It's] so amazing," Tontz said. "The guys that jump out of the planes are awesome."

With mock explosions set off, the heat got intense but ice cold lemonade was on hand to keep people cool.

Seeing the twists and turns in midair, are what brings many back, along with a chance to share it with family.

"It's a way to be proud for your country," said Steve Hamilton. "This is a way we can see all the people who do stuff for us in person."

A traveling Vietnam memorial at the air show caused many to pause and look at the more than 58,000 names of heroes lost.

"I have about 25 guys I was with in Vietnam, their names are on this wall," said the Antelope Valley Vietnam Memorial's Michael Bertell. "Every time we set it up- it's a memorial, a tribute to them."

As the air show wrapped up on its third and final day Sunday, a lot of aircrafts were bein put back in hangars. Some will go on to be in future military shows.

