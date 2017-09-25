Good Samaritan helps officer rescue woman in El Cajon condo fire

EL CAJON (NEWS 8) - Firefighters were able to knock down a condo fire in El Cajon that reignited after a woman was rescued by an officer and Good Samaritan Monday morning.

Crews say the fire broke out just before 9 a.m. in the 1000 block of Teatro Circle on the bottom floor of unit and sent smoke soaring into the sky.

Neighbors say an El Cajon police officer sprang into action to help save a woman trapped inside.

"The female cop jumped on the fence then one of the neighbors pulled the fence down and got the lady out of there, she was burned pretty good -- the whole top half of her body, Corey Mason said.

No one else was believed to have been injured and the woman was not inside the home when the flames reignited.

Crews were able to bring the blaze under control and were checking the attic to ensure the flames had not spread. The condo that caught fire and the unit behind it are both uninhabitable, officials said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.