Emilio Nares Foundation’s Harvest for Hope this Sunday

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — The Emilio Nares Foundation will present its 14th annual Harvest for Hope fundraising event this Sunday.  

The event raises funds for low-income, underprivileged families whose children are battling cancer.  

Harvest for Hope will bring together some of San Diego's finest chefs to pair unique dishes from more than 13 restaurants with wines and spirits. 

The event will also feature a silent and live auction. 

Emilio's father Richard Nares along with Karen Terra of the Emilio Nares Foundation and two Harvest for Hope participating chefs stopped by Morning Extra to share more details about the special event. 

