Idina Menzel Marries Aaron Lohr: 'It Was Magical'

Michael Shannon can easily be described as Hollywood’s
secret weapon. He’s a reliable working actor whose versatility onscreen has
seen him emerge from Michael Bay’s Pearl
Harbor to appear opposite Eminem in 8
Mile, earn an Oscar nomination in Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet’s
hig...
Staying 100 percent healthy is already proving to be a challenge for this season's Dancing With the Stars contestants.
Here at ET, we’re obsessed with a lot of things – and this is what we’re most excited about this week: