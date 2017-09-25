Viva Las Tatas: Fundraiser for Breast Cancer Awareness

The Emilio Nares Foundation will present its 14th annual Harvest for Hope fundraising event this Sunday.
A fire at an East County condominium complex damaged two residential units Monday and left a woman seriously injured, authorities reported.
At the time the crash of PSA Flight 182 happened in North Park, it was deadliest air disaster in U.S. history.
An early morning vegetation and trash fire at a homeless encampment threatened nearby condos and resulted in at least one injury Sunday.
A major construction project at the San Ysidro Land Port of Entry was completed ahead of schedule early Monday morning.
San Diego Fire-Rescue Department officials are increasing staffing levels in anticipation of increased fire activity.
More than 200 surfers paddled out for a daunting day-long challenge Saturday inspired by young men in the community facing a far bigger one.
It was a hopping good time in Balboa Park on Sunday at the 8th annual Bunnyfest. Hundreds joined the San Diego House Rabbit Society for a big playdate that's all for a good cause. The money raised Sunday will go towards helping the rabbit society find loving homes for their adoptable bunnies.
