EXCLUSIVE: Thomas Rhett Gushes Over the 'Sweetest Thing' Daughter Willa Gray Does When He's on the Radio

Who better to reveal the woman behind Lady Gaga -- removed from the meat dresses and crustacean headdresses and other trappings of her pop star persona -- than a filmmaker who once tried to shine a light on Banksy, the most elusive artist in recent history? In Gaga: Five Foot Two, now stream...
No charges will be filed against Audrina Patridge's estranged husband, Corey Bohan, after the former Hills star filed a domestic abuse case against him, ET has learned.
Michael Shannon can easily be described as Hollywood’s
secret weapon. He’s a reliable working actor whose versatility onscreen has
seen him emerge from Michael Bay’s Pearl
Harbor to appear opposite Eminem in 8
Mile, earn an Oscar nomination in Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet’s
hig...