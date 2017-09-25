Local professor writes book on the importance of 'being awesome' - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Local professor writes book on the importance of 'being awesome'

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Nick Riggle dropped out of high school to become a professional skater. 

After participating in stunt shows and competitions – including three ESPN X Games appearances – Nick then went on to get a Ph.D in Philosophy.  

Now in his new book, the USD professor is helping people make promising connections and find the meaning of "awesome." 

