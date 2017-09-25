Local professor writes book on the importance of 'being awesome'

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Nick Riggle dropped out of high school to become a professional skater.
After participating in stunt shows and competitions – including three ESPN X Games appearances – Nick then went on to get a Ph.D in Philosophy.
Now in his new book, the USD professor is helping people make promising connections and find the meaning of "awesome."
Learn more about Nick's book in the video below.
