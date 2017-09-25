San Diego Restaurant week is on through Oct. 1

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Looking to try a new restaurant? This may be the week to venture out.

It's San Diego Restaurant Week now through this Sunday with over 200 restaurants offering prix-fixe menu options.

Camillle Riley from SDRW stopped by Morning Extra with chefs from participating spots to showcase some samples of what patrons can expect.

Dinner will be served as a three-course, prix-fixe menu for $20, $30, $40 or $50 per person

Lunch will be served as a two-course prix-fixe menu for $10, $15 or $20 per person.

To browse menus and make reservations visit SanDiegoRestaurantWeek.com