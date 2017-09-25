San Diego Restaurant week is on through Oct. 1 - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

San Diego Restaurant week is on through Oct. 1

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Looking to try a new restaurant? This may be the week to venture out. 

It's San Diego Restaurant Week now through this Sunday with over 200 restaurants offering prix-fixe menu options.  

Camillle Riley from SDRW stopped by Morning Extra with chefs from participating spots to showcase some samples of what patrons can expect.  

Dinner will be served as a three-course, prix-fixe menu for $20, $30, $40 or $50 per person 

Lunch will be served as a two-course prix-fixe menu for $10, $15 or $20 per person. 

To browse menus and make reservations visit SanDiegoRestaurantWeek.com  

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.