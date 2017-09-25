Fire at homeless encampment raises concerns

A fire at an East County condominium complex damaged two residential units Monday and left a woman seriously injured, authorities reported.
The best of the best in underwater filmmaking will be screened in San Diego next month. The 18th annual San Diego Undersea Film Exhibition will be held Oct. 6 and 7 at the Irwin M Jacobs Qualcomm Hall in Sorrento Valley. Meteorologist Shawn Styles gives a preview of this prestigious film festival.
Unsanitary conditions got out of control at Spring Valley homeless encampment sparking a brush fire on Sunday.
San Diego was the safest big city in the United States last year in terms of murders, while the San Diego-Carlsbad metro area had fewer violent crimes in 2016 than all but three of the 20 largest metropolitan areas in the country, according to statistics released Monday by the FBI.
A Santa Clarita man was arrested Monday on suspicion of the strangulation death of a UC San Diego student believed to have been the suspect's boyfriend.
In his new book, USD professor Nick Riggle is helping people make promising connections and finding the meaning of "awesome."
The Emilio Nares Foundation will present its 14th annual Harvest for Hope fundraising event this Sunday.
At the time the crash of PSA Flight 182 happened in North Park, it was deadliest air disaster in U.S. history.